Long waits as Harbor Bridge inspection continues. But how long will it last?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This is a reminder to drivers that the Harbor Bridge is undergoing its annual inspection through next week on December 12, weather permitting.

TxDOT says that the outside two lanes will be closed for this inspection. The lanes will be closed each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All lanes will be open

KRIS 6 News Traffic slowly moves forward on Wednesday morning as it heads towards the Harbor Bridge.

If you don't enjoy the view of the beautiful new Harbor Bridge's construction, you might want to find an alternate route. If you must take the bridge, extra travel time is a good idea.

