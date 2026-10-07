Islanders basketball teams to host free youth clinic Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's men's and women's basketball teams will host a free youth clinic Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Islanders Pavilion at Water's Edge Park.

The clinic runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is open to kids ages 6-12.

Players from both teams will give hands-on instruction ahead of the upcoming season. Both programs are aiming to return to the top of the Southland Conference.

Families who want to attend should RSVP to Olivia White at olivia.white@tamucc.edu.

If you go

What: Free Islanders youth basketball clinic

When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Islanders Pavilion at Water's Edge Park, downtown Corpus Christi

Who: Kids ages 6-12

RSVP: olivia.white@tamucc.edu

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