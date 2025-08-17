Islander Pavilion at McCaughn Park closing for lighting upgrades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation has announced temporary closures at the Islander Pavilion at McCaughn Park for lighting improvements.

The pavilion will be closed starting tomorrow through Wednesday, August 20, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. During this period, the pavilion will remain open to the public from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The lighting improvements include replacing existing pavilion lighting with "energy efficient" LED fixtures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.