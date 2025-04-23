IH 37 to Crosstown ramp closing overnight for paving work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Northwest Loop Ramp from northbound IH 37 to southbound SH 286 (Crosstown) will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, until 6 a.m. Thursday, April 24, for final surface paving.

Drivers heading southbound on US 181 or leaving the Bayfront area who need to access southbound Crosstown will need to take the Port Avenue/Nueces Bay Boulevard exit, make a U-turn at Nueces Bay Boulevard, and continue southbound on IH 37 to reach the direct connector ramp.

Portable message signs will be in place to assist with navigation, and motorists are urged to be aware of the closure, consider alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones, as all work is weather permitting.

