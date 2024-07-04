How inflation affects the tradition of grilling on Independence Day

Studies show that the cost of food nationwide has gone up 2% in the last year. Even certain goods, like ground beef, have seen a dollar increase in the past year in addition to prices rising during holidays.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a 4th of July cookout this year is $71 dollars, compared to $67 dollars last holiday season.

So how does this affect us? KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone attended the fajita cook-off at Nueces Brewing Company where he spoke to some grillers and the owner. According to them, they are feeling the price increase.

"Primarily we cook briskets and pork whether its ribs or pork shoulders," Nueces Brewing Company owner Brandon Harper said. "We have seen the prices of those increase by more than 25 percent since before the pandemic."

"It’s been rough," Kingsville resident Mario Silguero said. "Everything has gone up so much. It’s really gotten away from everybody. I mean it’s just difficult for everyone to buy."

However, according to some, there are ways that you don’t have to break the bank.

"I look for sales when I can," Silguero said. "When you find a sale that you can get, get a little extra and save it for a rainy day in the freezer or something. That's what I've been doing lately."

Grillers also said the best way to not break the bank shopping for goods is to find cheaper cuts of meat and buy earlier before prices increase.

