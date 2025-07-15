House of Rock marks 20 years of live music with special concert series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi music venue that has hosted thousands of artists and served as a launchpad for emerging talent is marking a major milestone with a special anniversary concert series.

House of Rock, which opened its doors in 2005, is celebrating 20 years as the heart of the city's vibrant music and arts scene.

"Our 20th Anniversary is a celebration of the people who have made House of Rock what it is today—our loyal patrons, the talented musicians, and our dedicated team," Casey Lain, owner of House of Rock, said. "This concert series is our way of saying thank you and commemorating the past while looking forward to the future of live music in Corpus Christi."

Tickets on sale July 15 at 10 AM

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony begins at 11:00 AM!

Free Slice Special: 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Happy Hour Specials: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Live Music Begins: Around 5:30 PM and goes “until late”



The anniversary event will feature performances from local legends who have graced the House of Rock stage over the years, including Sweet Daddy, Brindis, Ty Dietz, Any Color You Like, Tilde, Identity Crisis, The 99s, and Damon Scott.

The celebration will continue the venue's tradition of signing a commemorative poster—a ritual that has become a staple of House of Rock anniversaries. This year's artwork was created by Garrett Hulls and screen printed by Industry Print Shop, featuring the return of the iconic character from the venue's first anniversary poster, now 21 years old and of legal drinking age. The original artwork was created by Jack Blackmoon of Neolithic Prints.

A limited run of posters and T-shirts will be available at the party, along with exclusive merchandise including original House of Rock shirts, 20-Year Anniversary logo shirts, Dickies shop shirts, and stickers.

Over the past two decades, House of Rock has hosted an eclectic mix of live music, comedy, and cultural events, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life.

