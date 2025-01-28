CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few days the American Bank Center (ABC) will be packed with students. But their presence will also be felt across the city.

Several restaurants and local businesses will soon start to roll out the welcome mat for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students from across the state.

“Corpus Christi frequently welcomes large groups throughout the year and we are so lucky to host FCCLA here in January,” Director of Communications at Visit Corpus Christi America Segura said.

High school competition expected to bring $700,000 to local economy

FCCLA is holding their regional competition at the ABC later this week.

“With nearly 2,000 attendees expected, the projected economic impacted is over $700,000,” Segura said.

That projected $700,000 impact is a huge shot in the arm for small and local businesses. It not only keeps them going, it also keeps them growing, like Marty McPies.

Marty McPies started as a food truck in 2021. Now, they’re a brick-and-mortar attached to the Best Western.

“We’ve been in business for a good 6-7 months and it’s just the most beautiful spot,” owner Amber Flatt said.

Although they haven't been open for long, Flatt said they’ve seen unexpected foot traffic before.

“We get a lot of conventions, schools coming through. We just always have to be prepared even if it’s slow or a Monday, we'll just get slammed out of nowhere. Our crew is amazing and they always handle it so well,” Flatt said.

But this month in particular, they are hoping for an increase in customers to make up for what Flatt calls the slowest month of the year.

“January is probably our slowest month here downtown so we're on the struggle bus just a little bit,” Flatt said.

She said any spike in sales can go a long way.

“That little bump especially in the middle of the week helps us out quite a bit. If we're struggling right now, I think all of downtown is kind of struggling and hopefully though word of mouth these people who are out of town, if they do come back to Corpus, they will come back to visit us and tell their friends,” Flatt said.

But the impact of the competition does more than just help the local economy right now. It could also plant the seeds for future events.

“We are thrilled to always welcome them back but we hope it also inspires other large groups to come and bring their business to the Gulf Coast capital,” Segura said.

FCCLA students will start arriving on Wednesday, Jan. 28 and Thursday, Jan. 29 for the competition. Local businesses and restaurants can expect to see students towards the end of the week.

