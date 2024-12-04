Helicopter monument takes Sherrill Park to new heights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An aerial monument is set to propel Sherrill Park to new heights.

The downtown park on Shoreline and Coopers Alley will soon feature a U.S. Army Bell Huey Helicopter.

The Bell Helicopter Corporation donated the chopper to the city of Corpus Christi. The city will use it as a tribute to the local and national readiness of the Armed Forces. It will rest on a 15-foot steel pedestal and be framed by two 26-foot-long concrete walls. The walls will feature a nameplate and LED lighting.

The helicopter is currently at the Del Mar College hangar on the Windward Campus. Construction will begin in January and is expected to be completed by June 2025.