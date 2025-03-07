Harbor Playhouse hosts Fiddler on the Roof

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Harbor Playhouse is kicking off its 100th season in Corpus Christi with a classic play.

"Fiddler on the Roof" opens Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Downtown venue on Chaparral Street.

Local actors have been rehearsing for weeks in preparation for the performance.

The show runs each weekend from March 7-9th until April 4-6th. The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with matinee shows on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Harbor Playhouse's website.