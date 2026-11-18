CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Corpus Christi.

This week, crews are setting up the base for the large Christmas tree at Water's Edge Park at 602 Shoreline Boulevard. The tree will be the focal point for this year's Harbor Lights holiday celebration.

Shane Rackley, KRIS 6 News The 66-foot tree will be the focal point of the Harbor Lights Festival and Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The tree will stand 66 feet tall and will be lit during a special lighting ceremony, followed by an illuminated boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m. The boat parade will begin at 7 p.m. along the marina.

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