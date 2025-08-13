Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harbor Bridge project forces extended I-37 closure starting tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A significant portion of Interstate-37 near downtown will close tomorrow as construction continues on the New Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi.

The northbound lanes of I-37 from North Tancahua to the Crosstown Interchange will be closed starting tomorrow and will remain closed until fall 2024.

Drivers coming from downtown, the SEA District or the Bayfront will be detoured onto the frontage road during the closure. Motorists can re-enter I-37 at the Port Avenue intersection.

Transportation officials say the extended closure is necessary to complete final paving work and to open new northbound I-37 mainlanes as part of the ongoing Harbor Bridge construction project.

