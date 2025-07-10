Former YMCA of the Coastal Bend cuts ties with national brand, goes independent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YMCA of the Coastal Bend is charting a new path forward after announcing it will no longer be affiliated with the national Y-USA brand. The decision ends an 86-year partnership and marks a significant transition for the local community facility.

Marketing and Media Consultant, Taylor Alanis, said the separation came after the national organization presented the facility with an ultimatum in May. They were required to either close their doors completely or disaffiliate altogether, citing financial shortfalls from previous leadership.

“We know how and why we’re needed in this community,” Alanis said. “We serve so many people, especially those who are underserved. To see this building gone would affect so many lives.”

Alanis also pointed to ongoing facility repairs as factors that made the Y-USA’s decision to cut ties. Although team members were able to make changes and much-needed repairs to the facility, the national brand also required the center to raise more than $500,000 from donors and sponsors.

Despite efforts to comply, local leaders determined it was more realistic and impactful to move forward independently.

Now operating on their own, the facility is seeking to offer naming rights to donors, including high-profile attorney, Thomas J. Henry.

While the name and branding will change, Alanis said the center’s mission remains unchanged.

“This is about ensuring people’s future and success,” Alanis said. “Everyone who’s been part of the YMCA of the Coastal Bend still believes in that mission and wants to see it continue.”

The rebrand will not impact current members. Membership rates will stay the same, and the facility will continue offering youth camps, fitness classes, and wellness programs for the community.

