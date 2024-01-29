FitFest returns to Corpus Christi for the eleventh year

Eleventh annual FitFest

Health and Wellness Expo

Held at the American Bank Center on Jan. 27

The eleventh annual FitFest health and wellness expo was held at the American Bank Center on Sat, Jan. 27.

It was an all-day free event with many gym and health supplement vendors, along with competitions and games like corn hole. This year, the event befitted Driscoll Children's Hospital for the first time.

People from across the Coastal Bend attended FitFest 2024.

Gino Flores, one of the organizers of FitFest and the Operations Manager of KZFM/KKBA/KEYS radio stations said that the reason FitFest is held in January is to help people get a kick-start to their fitness and health-related goals for the new year.

"It's just a combination of different avenues people may be interested in as far as improving their health and fitness levels for the new year," Flores said

There was a lot to do at FitFest 2024.

"There are many vendors on site. Rows and rows of vendors. It's all aligned with health and wellness. The exhibitions we have here today include everything from Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, to karate, to strong man and women competitions. There's also a functional fitness competition," Flores said.

Just some of the vendors were Freedom Fitness, Rock's Gym, and Neptune's Fitness.

Blade Bool, was there representing Rock's Discount Vitamins and more and Rock's Gym.

"Corpus Christi is a really diverse place. I think bringing fitness into the community is a really great way of bringing people together," Bool said.

Many children across the Coastal Bend competed in the Ju-Jitsu and karate competitions. There were also some friendly games of cornhole going on.

FitFest 2024 was a great way to bring the Coastal Bend community together while encouraging healthy habits.

