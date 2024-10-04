Fabulous in fashion: Breast cancer patients, survivors strut the runway for annual event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A journey more than 20,000 women across Texas know far too well - batting breast cancer. On Thursday, dozens of women alike joined forces to participate in the 2nd annual Pink Diva Style Show Fundraiser.

“There’s hope, it’s not a death sentence anymore," Norma Trejo told Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott, as she reflected on her own experience 14 years ago.

Every ounce of hope is what Trejo held close to her heart as she battled stage 3 breast cancer back in 2010.

She joined other courageous women as they walked the runway and shared their stories to benefit breast cancer awareness.

“I went for an MRI. It [the tumor] turned out to be 7 centimeters and the formal name Invasive Ductal Carcinoma," Trejo said. "I had the chemo first, then we had the radiation and then I went in for the double mastectomy.”

Norma’s fight is very personal. She lost her mother and sister to breast cancer just seven years apart.

"It’s not by myself. Families and friends that got me through this and gave me the strength that I needed," Trejo said.

Norma is not alone in her story. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women in Texas. Over 20,000 women in the state are expected to be diagnosed with the disease by the end of the year.

Jessica Blair is one of the fighters and so is her mother.

“I was 31 when I was diagnosed, which was July of last year. The end of August, I had surgery. I had to have a full radical double mastectomy and then in April, after my diagnosis, my mom was diagnosed," Blair said.

Her mother is currently fighting the battle in Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Center. On Thursday, Blair took the runway stage to represent both of their journey’s.

“I knew getting my diagnosis was hard, but then having my mom diagnosed right after me was ten times as hard. But you’re handling it like the champion I know you are and I am so blessed to be able to call you ‘Mom’," Blair added emotionally.

The event also offered giveaways to the community and educational opportunities for women’s health. Every supporting vendor and non-profit organization that participated was local and focused on prioritizing resources for women across the Coastal Bend.

“I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through and if they need to go through with it, call me, we can get the resources to help you. This gives the opportunity for these women to come up here, you see them smiling. We are a sisterhood," breast cancer survivor Missie Trejo said.

Even with the glitz, glam and fashion that took the stage, many of the women say they have gained more confidence in themselves and created new bonds with other warriors who they now call ‘sister.’

All proceeds from the Pink Diva fashion show will go towards Breast Friends, a local organization that provides prosthetics to women across the coastal bend battling breast cancer.

