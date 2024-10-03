Photo Gallery: Pink Divas Beauty Pageant

Prev 1 / Ad Next

Nancy Lechner was diagnosed in 2016 at age 49 with stage 2 breast cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Flora Guillen was diagnosed in 2020 at age 75 with Stage 2 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Mary Jane Palacios was diagnosed on December 21, 2023 at age 47 with Stage 2 Breast Cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Ashlynn Gomez was diagnosed in December 2020 at age 23 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Jan Burch was diagnosed in June 2017 age 61 with Stage 4 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Elizabeth Hardin was first diagnosed in February 1987 age 36 Stage 1 Breast Cancer. She was diagnosed again in January 2021 at age 70 with Stage 1Breast Cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Mary Lou Cruz was diagnosed in February 2004 at age 49 with Stage 4 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Norma Trejo diagnosed in August 2009 at age 50 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Tara Wharton was diagnosed in February 2023 at age 39 with Stage 2 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Trish White was diagnosed in 2011 at age 51 with Stage 1 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Kerry Williams was diagnosed at age 49 with stage 2 breast cancer and then diagnosed again at age 59 with stage 2 breast cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Jess Blair was diagnosed in July of 2023 at age 31 with Stage 3 cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Sybil Tipton was diagnosed in 2008 at age 53 with stage 2 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Virginia Lopez was diagnosed in December 2020 at age 59 with Stage 1 breast cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Tisha Zirbes was diagnosed in 2016 at age 45 with stage 1 breast cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Tiffany Wilburn was diagnosed in April 2022 at age 28 with Stage 3 breast cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Ruby Trevino was diagnosed in March 2023 at age 42 with Stage 3 breast cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Sara Saenz was diagnosed in March 2023 at age 41 with Stage 1 Breast Cancer. Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Sarah Jackson was diagnosed in 2015 at age 33 with Stage 4 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Patti Litchtenberger was diagnosed in in July of 2022 at age 49 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer Photo by: Tyrese Boone

Missie Trejo was diagnosed in 2018 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer and then moved to Stage 4 in February 2020 Photo by: Tyrese Boone

