Photo Gallery: Pink Divas Beauty Pageant

- Nancy Lechner was diagnosed in 2016 at age 49 with stage 2 breast cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Flora Guillen was diagnosed in 2020 at age 75 with Stage 2 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Mary Jane Palacios was diagnosed on December 21, 2023 at age 47 with Stage 2 Breast Cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Ashlynn Gomez was diagnosed in December 2020 at age 23 with Stage 3 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Jan Burch was diagnosed in June 2017 age 61 with Stage 4 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Elizabeth Hardin was first diagnosed in February 1987 age 36 Stage 1 Breast Cancer. She was diagnosed again in January 2021 at age 70 with Stage 1Breast Cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Mary Lou Cruz was diagnosed in February 2004 at age 49 with Stage 4 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Norma Trejo diagnosed in August 2009 at age 50 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Tara Wharton was diagnosed in February 2023 at age 39 with Stage 2 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Trish White was diagnosed in 2011 at age 51 with Stage 1 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Kerry Williams was diagnosed at age 49 with stage 2 breast cancer and then diagnosed again at age 59 with stage 2 breast cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Jess Blair was diagnosed in July of 2023 at age 31 with Stage 3 cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Sybil Tipton was diagnosed in 2008 at age 53 with stage 2 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Virginia Lopez was diagnosed in December 2020 at age 59 with Stage 1 breast cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Tisha Zirbes was diagnosed in 2016 at age 45 with stage 1 breast cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Tiffany Wilburn was diagnosed in April 2022 at age 28 with Stage 3 breast cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Ruby Trevino was diagnosed in March 2023 at age 42 with Stage 3 breast cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Sara Saenz was diagnosed in March 2023 at age 41 with Stage 1 Breast Cancer.Photo by: Tyrese Boone
- Sarah Jackson was diagnosed in 2015 at age 33 with Stage 4 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Patti Litchtenberger was diagnosed in in July of 2022 at age 49 with Stage 3 Breast CancerPhoto by: Tyrese Boone
- Missie Trejo was diagnosed in 2018 with Stage 3 Breast Cancer and then moved to Stage 4 in February 2020Photo by: Tyrese Boone
