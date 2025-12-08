Driver cited after pedestrian struck in downtown Corpus Christi crosswalk Dec. 6; dog still missing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Peoples Street and N. Shoreline Boulevard Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:33 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound in the 200 block of Peoples Street turned south onto Shoreline Boulevard and failed to yield the right of way to a pedestrian who was legally crossing in the crosswalk with the walk signal displayed.

The driver remained on scene and was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian. The injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the collision, the pedestrian's dog, named Lexi, became frightened and ran away from the scene near the Whataburger on Shoreline Boulevard.

The incident has prompted a community-wide search, with numerous residents posting about the missing dog on social media, including Facebook. One person reported spotting Lexi along the Bayfront area, but has not seen the dog since.

Anyone who spots Lexi is encouraged to contact local authorities or post on social media to help reunite the dog with its owner, who is currently recovering in the hospital.

"Lexi is lost! Please help us find her. My boyfriend was hit by a car walking her downtown Corpus Saturday night. She’s still missing and we’ve searched everywhere. The kind manager at Whataburger downtown saw that she crossed through the parking lot at 6:34 p.m. Saturday. She’s scared and skiddish but SO SWEET. Her name is Lexi, she’s 4 years old, has a red leash, collar with boyfriend’s number, a crooked jaw, droopy tongue, docked tail, and light brindel pattern. Boyfriend has staples in the back of his head - he’s out of hospital, but very worried for her," stated Bridget Peyton in a Facebook post to Lost and Found Pets in Corpus Christi.

