CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of deadly storms that tore through Central Texas earlier this month, first responders were the first to rush in to help devastated communities. But one woman from Corpus Christi made it her mission to take care of them.

Jynelle Ornelas-Stanton, a licensed massage therapist and owner of Peace of Mind Spa in downtown Corpus Christi, traveled to Kerr County to support firefighters working long hours in harsh conditions.

“Whatever it was that they needed of us. Whether that was a medical massage or just us picking up trash or taking them supplies that they needed, we were there for anything that we could do," Stanton said.

She has family in the Kerr County area, who thankfully were unharmed. But the damage she saw across the community left her heartbroken.

“It was really hard to function for the first couple of days, until I realized they need our help," Stanton added. "They’re out in the water, they’re overworking their bodies, and they don’t have a lot of manpower. And I felt like we could provide that service to them.”

Downtown massage therapist brings relief to first responders in Central Texas

Ornelas-Stanton and her team loaded up their gear and drove for hours to volunteer their services. They gave medical massages to firefighters from across Texas and even from Mexico who were exhausted from rotating shifts.

“They were very appreciative. They pretty much got up in tears like they were born again, just feeling the relief that they can go on throughout the rest of their time there, because a lot of them were on rotation," Stanton said.

Her team also assisted with cleanup efforts in the region. An area known for scenic beauty, peaceful getaways, and family vacations, now, that paradise is marked by loss.

“It’s heartbreaking," Stanton mentioned. "You normally drive down there just to get away from all of your problems, and it kind of felt like you needed to help people get rid of their problems. My heart sank.”

As families in the Hill Country continue to recover, Ornelas-Stanton said her work isn’t over. She’s planning to return to the area this Sunday to continue supporting first responders and those still in need.

She also shared a heartfelt message for the families still picking up the pieces.

“Your worry is not your own,” Stanton said. “We are all worried and praying for you and only wish the best.”

