Downtown hit-and-run between a car and a horse-drawn carriage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not your typical hit-and-run on Saturday night between a car and a horse-drawn carriage.

When CCPD officers arrived on the scene at 11:00pm Saturday, the driver that hit the carriage had already fled the scene.

No one but the coachman, a 24-year-old woman, was on the carriage at the time the carriage was hit. The woman was thrown from the carriage by the impact. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a social media post from Corpus Christi Carriages, the carriage driver and the horse were lucky enough to suffer only minor injuries.

The horse carriage was going south at the time it was hit and was in the right lane. A green car hit the carriage from behind and then hit a red car that was in the middle lane of Shoreline Drive. The green car then fled. But it left something behind. Its bumper with its license plate still on it.

Officers searched multiple locations for the vehicle but have not yet found it.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please call the traffic division at 361-886-2596. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. The information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

