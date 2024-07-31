Downtown growth continues with two new TIRZ #3 projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two new TIRZ #3 projects were unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

One is a parking lot that was previously the empolyee parking lot for the Caller-Times. That lot is located at 715 N Mesquite Street has not been accessible to the public or properly maintained for several years. Developers, and new owners of the lot, ZJZ Properties QOF, LLC, plan improvements such as resealing and restriping the parking lot surface, lighting, security cameras, removal of the perimeter fencing, and new landscaping.

Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Rendering of the 715 N Mesquite Street parking lot.

“[The parking lot] is a key location, especially regarding downtown nightlife and different activities that we have throughout the district,” said Alyssa B. Mason, Executive Director of the CCDMD, during the meeting. “The current condition of the parking lot at night [is] the primary focus of the improvements…it’s about an entire city block that is virtually pitch black with parking spaces that are completely cut off. We really think this is going to be functionally a very good asset for our operations.”

The project should cost $92,977 and is projected to be reimbursed $46,489 through the use of the Streetscape and Safety program. Completion of the project is expected to be July of 2025.

The other approved TIRZ #3 project is the Hotel Arya retail space at 601 North Water Street. Extensive repair is needed and the owner will be using the Commercial Finish Out (Landlord) Program. The project has an estimated pricetag of $176,308 with a projected reimbursement amount not to exceed $20,000. Improvements include new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing installations as well as a new HVAC system.

Hotel Arya is expected to open in Spring of 2025. Completion of the retail space is expected in July of 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.