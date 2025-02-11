Downtown bakery wrestles with rising egg prices

Rising egg prices aren't just affecting your breakfast tacos. Local bakeries are shelling out more money to make your favorite sweet treats.

Central Kitchen Bakery, located on Lomax and Water Street, has felt the effects of high prices.

KRIS 6 News spoke with a pastry chef who said the price they're paying for eggs has more than doubled.

"Yes, there's been a huge influx. When I first started eggs were $40 a case, now it's over $100 a case," Executive Pastry Chef Kevaugh Johnson said.

Johnson also said they've tried to supplement with boxed egg whites or yokes, but it affects the taste of the sweet treats.

