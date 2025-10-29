Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dead bottlenose dolphin found along bayfront near federal courthouse Wednesday morning

Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network says finding stranded dolphins is common during fall and early spring months
KRIS 6 News
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A passerby discovered a dead bottlenose dolphin along the seawall in the area of the federal courthouse on Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, finding stranded dolphins this time of year is not uncommon. Stranding season runs from fall to early spring, with about 150 stranded mammals reported each year.

The cause of death for this dolphin is not known, but there were no visible injuries on the animal.

If you spot a stranded mammal, call the Stranded Mammal Hotline at 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625).

-