Crawfish for a Cause got CRAY-zy

3rd annual Crawfish for a Cause at Buc Days

3rd annual event

All proceeds go to Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend

The 3rd annual Crawfish for a Cause all-you-can-eat fundraiser festival was held at Buc Days on Sat. May 4th. All proceeds from this event are donated to the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend.

Tickets for Crawfish for a Cause went on sale back in January. They can be bought at the entrance of the festival for $60 on Saturday until they are sold out.

"It's an all-you-can-eat crawfish festival that benefits the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend. All of the money we raise here goes to serve the Salvation Army's programs," Teysha Dougherty, one of the main organizers of the event said.

Along with all-you-can-eat crawfish, attendees enjoyed live music, crawfish related activities like crawfish races, and things just for kids like face painting and balloon animals.

"Everybody loves a good crawfish boil. So, what a better way to get the community together than to sit down and have some crawfish and to raise money for a good cause, all for the Salvation Army" Dougherty said.

Different restaurants and organizations from all across the Coastal Bend had crawfish boils going on at the festival. There was no lack of friendly crawfish competition.

"We absolutely, we will continue on this tradition for many years," Dougherty said.

