Corpus Christi's 48th annual Fourth of July fireworks show set

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is preparing for its 48th Annual Big Bang Fourth of July Firework Show, sponsored by H-E-B. The fireworks display will light up the bayfront on Friday, July 4, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

"In a city shaped by military service, Independence Day stands as a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice that safeguard our freedoms," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "The Mayor's Big Bang Celebration is a tribute to our servicemembers, past and present, and a reflection of the unity and pride that define Corpus Christi."

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a patriotic ceremony honoring local veterans at Ben Garza Gymnasium. Community members are encouraged to attend this tribute to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Following the morning ceremony, family-friendly activities will continue along the bayfront throughout the day, culminating in the evening fireworks display.

The fireworks show is free and open to the public, made possible by sponsors and volunteers who help maintain this community tradition.

