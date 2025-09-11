Corpus Christi runners honor 9/11 victims and first responders with memorial run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the nation reflects on the tragedy of September 11th, community members here at home came together for a memorial run honoring the victims, survivors, and first responders.

More than 150 participants filled the streets of downtown and the bay area, Wednesday evening, with families and even furry friends joining in the two-mile and 5K routes.

For many, the event was about more than fitness. It was about reflection and honoring heroism.

“It’s important for us to remember those first responders had to run into the building, to the victims,” runner, Steven Solis, said. “This is something that when we’re running, we’re going to push for them as if we were there.”

Others recalled the emotions felt on the very day of the attacks.

“I remember the emotions that we felt on 9/11 and it impacted us tremendously, as it did so many other Americans,” runner, Jason Abshire, added. “I feel nothing but love for all the people who lost their lives in that tragedy.”

The run was hosted by the Downtown Management District and AEP Texas. Organizers said the goal was not only to honor lives lost, but also to celebrate unity and resilience of our nation, following such a tragedy.

Even young participants, many of whom were not alive when the tragedy happened, found meaning in being part of the memorial.

“I was also proud of myself, I kept going” said Lilah Garza, one of the youngest runners.

Organizers tell KRIS 6 News they plan to host the memorial run again next year, which will be 25 years since the devastating attacks.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.