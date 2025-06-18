Corpus Christi police release updated report highlighting local drug crime

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) released updated crime statistics, revealing current trends in drug-related offenses and how they’ve shifted over the past four years. The department presented the findings to City Council on Tuesday, following a request from leaders for more detailed crime insights after an initial presentation in April.

The newest data focuses specifically on drug crimes, broken down by possession and manufacture/delivery cases.

“We look at it from two different angles,” said CCPD Deputy Chief Hollis Bower. “From possession, which is general users, and manufactured-delivery, which is generally dealers.”

While the total number of drug offenses has remained relatively steady from 2020 through 2024, several key changes stand out.

According to the report:



Marijuana possession cases dropped nearly 12%, from 952 in 2023 to 837 in 2024.

Synthetic cannabinoid cases increased by approximately 36%, rising from 215 to 293 in the same timeframe.

Possession of methamphetamine remains one of the top drug offenses, with more than 1,200 cases each year since 2020.

Cocaine and heroin possession have stayed largely consistent.

Fentanyl cases are considered to be part of one of the most severe groups.

Police said the department is using this data to shift its enforcement strategy and focus more aggressively on drug suppliers.

“Because we notice these things, then we attack those very specifically in the way we enforce the law and the way we go after suppliers so that we can cut that off,” Bower added. “We’ve been very successful.”

Outside of enforcement, local organizations like the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse – Coastal Bend are also responding to the trends.

Kaylynn Thompson, the group's Director of Community Relations, said highly addictive substances like meth and opioids are having wide-reaching impacts across the community.

“Opioids and meth are a huge thing we’re seeing across the board. It's with moms, dads, friends, brothers, sisters, anybody,” Thompson said. “It’s just growing.”

Thompson’s organization offers outreach programs for children, families, veterans, and new mothers, emphasizing the importance of prevention and treatment alongside law enforcement efforts.

As drug patterns evolve, police said their goal is to reduce access to dangerous substances while supporting long-term safety solutions across the city.

Here is the data CCPD presented to city leaders.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.