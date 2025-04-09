CCPD reveals violent crime trends in updated report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new report presented by Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) revealed alarming trends of violent crimes across the city. Recently, Councilwoman At-Large Carolyn Vaughn called for the updated report from CCPD, spanning from 2017 to 2024.

Vaughn said she hoped the report would inform community members about what is happening in their neighborhood.

That report, revealed to city leaders on Tuesday, April 8, showed a significant rise in aggravated assaults. In 2017, CCPD reported at least 1,595 aggravated assaults. In seven years, that number has rised to 2,037; roughly a 27% increase. Some offenders were classified as juveniles. But there's more.

Corpus Christi has seen a rise in homicides, auto thefts, aggravated assaults involving a firearm, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

“I had several calls asking, 'Is there an update on the crime in the city?’ We’ve had so many stabbings, shootings, and I thought that as well too, so I thought it was time to do that [report]," Vaughn said.

Part of CCPD's report took a look at those numbers before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings reveal a 24% increase in auto thefts between 2023 and 2024, which rose significantly from 2017 numbers. The department attributes the increase to a viral TikTok challenge that encouraged youth and young adults to use certain technology to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The youngest offender reported CCPD was 12 years old. As a result, the department put together an Auto Theft Task Force to combat the growing concern.

During the presentation, District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu, added he believes a lot of the violent crimes within the report are happening at night when offenders are coming from late-night bars and after-hours businesses. He questioned whether there is an ordinance that requires bar business owners hire off-duty police officers to patrol the location.

Unfortunately, CCPD said they are unaware of any requirement that could allow that. However, they are in the process of working with other local law enforcement and prosecutors to impose harder consequences.

On the flip side of the violent crime increases, there have been some declines. Sexual violence involving family members and significant others has dropped from 173 cases in 2017 to 142 cases in 2024. Thefts, robberies with a firearm and arson have also gone down. CCPD said they've made significant arrests within the last 6 months.

“We’ve taken 64 guns off the streets. We’ve arrested almost 400 people also and that is since November 2024," CCPD Assistant Chief David Blackmon said. "Through these operations we’re going to bring down those numbers.”

The department said they've created other various task force groups to help combat the crime concerns in the community.

“Transparency is everything. We’ve always said our philosophy to policing is ‘All hands on deck.’ Everybody is committed to a safer neighborhood and the better quality of life. The more comfortable folks are reporting crime, the more comfortable they are rolling up their sleeves to address it," CCPD Chief Mike Markle said.

He continues to encourage the community to report any crimes they witness. You can also check crime data in your neighborhood by clicking here.

City leaders have asked CCPD to present a more detailed and defined report in May. In that report, they're hoping for more targeted data surrounding gang violence, human trafficking, speed racing and the hotspot neighborhoods these crimes are taking place.

In addition, Mayor Paulette Guajardo asked to see the percentages of repeat offenders, how does crime compare to other Texas cities, and more preventative solutions.

