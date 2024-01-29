Corpus Christi Parks and Rec ready to make a splash, keep residents cool

Cole Park Splash Pad

Expected to open in April after construction delays



A new addition to Cole Park is coming together right before the spring time.

The splash pad is currently undergoing construction and is expected to be open in April.

The project began in September of last year and was expected to be done by the fall. Due to delays, the completion date was pushed back to this year.

As of today, the splash pad has installed some water featuresfor the kids to use when it's fully operational.

Once completed, the splash pad will provide more outdoor amenities to use for residents in the Coastal Bend.

For some parents in the area, they are excited for what’s to come.

Corpus Christi resident Alex Garza is a frequent visitor at the park and likes the progress he's seen so far.

“It looks good," Garza said while looking at the splash pad. "It looks like it’s going to be fun. I’m sure the kids are going to like it. They’re gonna have a good time. It'll be good to get them outdoors away from the TV’s and video games and stuff like that for a little bit and keep them cool out in the summer heat.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.