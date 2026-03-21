Corpus Christi neighbors celebrate animals and support local businesses at Paws on the Pier event

Neighbors in Corpus Christi came together on Saturday to celebrate animals and support local businesses during the "Paws on the Pier" event.

Dreaming of a Furever Animal Rescue hosted the gathering, which featured a 5K run and a community fair. The rescue is dedicated to saving cats and dogs in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas, and is currently in need of fosters and volunteers.

People shopped for homemade dog treats and handcrafted gifts, while local vendors handed out free giveaways. The fair also featured face painting and dog adoptions.

"We are very shocked about the turnout. We are so grateful. Haven't checked in today, but yeah," an event participant said.

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