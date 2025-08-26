Corpus Christi Music Walk returns bigger with major economic boost

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just two weeks, downtown Corpus Christi will transform as the city's annual Music Walk returns for its third year, and organizers say this time around it's bigger and better than ever.

Corpus Christi MusicWalk returns bigger with major economic boost

“The Corpus Christi Film and Music Commission under Visit Corpus Christi is thrilled to be able to partner with the Downtown Management District to bring this event to life. After 3 years, the momentum keeps on growing and we look forward to the continued success that a thriving music industry brings to our destination!” Visit Corpus Christi said.

The event is back by popular demand from not just local supporters, but the state of Texas. Corpus Christi is officially recognized as a music friendly city.

"Texas recognizes getting people out to see live entertainment is great for the economy and cultivate that scene and Texas has always been known for having wonderful music since probably the beginning of time," Casey Lain said.

Lain is the owner of House of Rock, a downtown venue that has been part of the community for 20 years.

"When this thing kicked off a few years ago it was to complement Art Walk and since then it's just grown," Lain said.

This year more than 60 artists will be spread out across downtown, performing in the streets and inside venues with something for everyone.

"EDM to tejano to mariachi, rock n' roll, pop, rap, hip-hop, jazz," Arlene Medrano said.

Medrano is the executive director of the Downtown Management District. She says the event attracts up to 50,000 people, including about 3,000 out-of-town visitors. Together Art Walk and Music Walk have an economic impact regionally of $16.2 million.

"Anytime you come out to have fun or visit any one of our brick and mortar businesses you are contributing to our local economy," Medrano said.

That impact keeps downtown staples like the House of Rock alive, which has their own lineup ready to go. They will have identity Crisis, Bad Habit, Raw Nonsense and Amorous performing at their venue.

"Even if you are not a music venue or art gallery, it brings such large crowds in they walk by your storefront," Lain said.

Lain says it's the community's support that not only keeps them in business but also allows them to keep taking part in events like Music Walk and offer free entertainment.

"People a lot of times will come here for entertainment or event, grab some food, grab some pizza, like it and come back so it's investing in the future a little bit," Lain said.

He also points out that Music Walk not only supports local businesses but also gives local musicians a bigger stage. Several bands and musicians have come from Corpus Christi and the city hopes to see many more.

"You can go back and there's several different bands that have come out of Corpus Christi or through Corpus Christi. From the musicians perspective they get promoted well, it's a nice event and it opens their doors to a whole new fan base and so the idea is for it to snowball and get more people to see live music," Lain said.

Music Walk is scheduled for Friday, September 5 from 6-10 pm.

