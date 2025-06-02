Corpus Christi hosts fourth annual Downtown Mural Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi held its Downtown Mural Fest for the fourth consecutive year Sunday.

The event invited volunteers to assist with the installation of a new community mural called "Windows to the Coastal Bend," located near 325 South Chapparal St.

The mural is curated by the local art collective, K-Space Mural Arts, and painted by Coastal Bend neighbors.

"Each window represents a stained glass window, and each one has a symbol of the coastal bend in it," said Michelle Smythe, executive director of K-Space Contemporary.

Attendees also enjoyed live music and food from various vendors during the festivities.

The murals created during the event are semi-permanent and designed to last for several years.

