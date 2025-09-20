Corpus Christi holds annual POW-MIA Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 910 and the Veterans Band hosted the POW-MIA Day ceremony Saturday at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.

The ceremony honors U.S. military service members who were held as prisoners of war or who are listed as missing in action. The black POW/MIA flag represents the more than 80,000 Americans from past wars who are still unaccounted for.

The phrase "You are not forgotten" on the flag symbolizes the nation's commitment to get the fullest possible accounting for all personnel. The ceremony recognized Robert Stillman Garcia, who was listed as missing in action until recently.

"It's just one of those things that we need to remember because there are still a lot of names that are out there that are still missing in action, and so we need to support those families," said Tony "Jr." Bonilla, USMC Iraqi Freedom veteran. Bonilla also served as the spokesperson for Robert Stillman Garcia.

The ceremony is held every year in Corpus Christi.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.