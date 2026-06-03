Corpus Christi Cathedral reopens Thursday after nearly a year of renovations

After nearly a year of renovations, Corpus Christi Cathedral is ready to welcome back the faithful.

The cathedral underwent a sweeping transformation that includes new flooring, fresh paint, improved lighting and acoustics, and a new Chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The changes are aimed at enriching the spiritual experience of parishioners.

Marc Cervantes said the cathedral holds a central place in the life of the diocese.

"The Corpus Christi Cathedral is the centerpiece of the entirety of the diocese and so to see it beautified and dignified in this way both inside and out is gonna be very important," Cervantes said.

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Among the most striking changes is the sanctuary's apse area.

"I think for myself and I think for many, that this beautiful, apse area, the gold, the crucifix and especially the altar area, I'm hoping that draws everybody's attention to what's most important in the sacred space," Cervantes said.

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The project was completed in approximately one year through a broad community effort.

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"Because of the great effort of so many, both within the diocese — there's plenty of help from deacons, that work for individuals and companies, and fundraising efforts — all of that being a community effort led to what I think was just a rapid and transformative undertaking," Cervantes said.

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The public is invited to see the renovations firsthand during the celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi on Thursday, June 4, beginning at 5 p.m.

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