CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's La Retama Public Library will soon undergo a major renovation after the city council approved a $2 million construction contract. The project, funded by a 2022 voter-approved bond, will give the downtown landmark a fresh look while preserving its historic character.

Corpus Christi approves $2 million renovation for historic La Retama Library

The renovation plans include a new storefront, wall repairs, a mural addition, and landscape improvements. The library will also receive windstorm-rated windows, potentially requiring a temporary closure but providing a safe haven during hurricane season.

"It reminds me of stuff I saw in Southern California, it looks real old school with new school mixed," said Mike Fitch, a longtime library patron.

Fitch has been visiting La Retama since 2008 when he first lived in Corpus Christi. After spending time in Los Angeles, he's happy to be back in the city and find his favorite library still serving the community.

"It was good back then but they've made it even better," Fitch said.

The library, which opened at its current location in 1986, has undergone several moves and remodels throughout its history. Despite these changes, it remains an essential community resource.

"Printing, scanning, it's a nice atmosphere just to get away from your own place,” Fitch said.

District One Council member Everett Roy noted the library's potential as a shelter during severe weather once the new windows are installed.

"It could be a place where people can take haven during a storm," Roy said.

While construction may cause some temporary inconvenience, Fitch believes the improvements are worthwhile.

"People may have to put up with a little bit of inconvenience but construction is progress, so I'm all for that," Fitch said.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month with completion expected by spring 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.