Century-old building to house new luxury bourbon bar in Downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi has seen a lot of change in the last several years. New businesses continue to open with a push to transform the area in the best way.

David Foster is one of the newest business owners to forward that mission. He and his partner are the owners of Drams Bourban Bar, located at 605 N. Mesquite Street.

Vacant for decades, the property was built in the 1930s and was formerly a A&G Army and Navy Surplus Store, a grocery store, a hardware store, a cafe and now it will be home to some of the most upscale spirits in the city.

Foster also owns Bootleggers Liquor Store, located at 7629 S. Staples Street. It's been open for a little over two years. While seeing the increase of customers requesting high-end liquor, Foster and his partner decided it was time to open Drams.

“I’ve noticed more of a want for the higher-end, higher-allocated bourbons and tequilas," Foster said. "That kind of drove us to start looking around to find a spot to have a nice, upscale, luxury, elegant spot.”

David is currently wrapping up the permit process on the 2,900 square foot property. Once all of the electrical work, plumbing, HVAC system, new walls and flooring are complete, the lounge will also include an exclusive wine room. It will serve appetizers on a limited menu and provide a built-in locker for customers to rent and store their purchased bottles for later.

Foster added the back of the property will be turned into a patio with a stage for musical performances. But that's not all. The other half of the building will be available retail shops for tenants.

Here are renderings of the property:

The project is expected to cost $1.7 million and was approved for a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 (TIRZ #3) incentive reimbursement of $523,500. This return on investment is distributed through the Vacant Building and Streetscape & Safety Improvement TIRZ #3 programs.

As Drams Bourbon Bar brings a new experience to Downtown Corpus Christi, it will also provide at least three dozen jobs to the community.

Construction is set to begin at the end of the summer. Foster said the doors will open by the end of the year.

