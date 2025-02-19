CCPD investigating assault at PMI Market

The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the hunt for two people involved in a fight that sent a man to the hospital.

According to Senior Officer Travis Pace, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, CCPD responded to a call for an assault at the PMI Market, located off the 900 block of South Tancahua Street.

An argument had broken out between a 35-year-old man and a woman. The woman left and moments later, came back with another man, who started fighting with the 35-year-old man. The suspects ran off and the 35-year-old man tried walking away before falling down.

When CCPD officers arrived at the scene, paramedics had found and started treating the injured man. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Witnesses stated a weapon may have been used during the fight.

At this time, CCPD has not made any arrests and is still looking for those involved. If you have any information that can help, call 361-886-2840.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.