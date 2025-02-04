Cassidy's postpones its annual St. Paddy's Festival until next year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cassidy's has postponed its annual St. Paddy's Day Festival for this year, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page.

Festival promoter Mike Trieber says that the decision was a hard one to make but that there will be festivities for St Patrick's Day at Cassidy's nonetheless.

This would have been the 13th year for the festival that usually brings thousands downtown for the day-long event of bands, vendors, and lots of green beer.



