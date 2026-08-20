Carroll High School coach accused of sexual assault of a child asks judge to reduce his $1.5 million bond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The Mary Carroll High School coach accused of sexually assaulting a student may be staying in jail for a bit longer.

During a bond reduction hearing Thursday afternoon, Corey Bellino asked judge Inna Klein to reduce his $1.5 million bond, but she denied his request.

The Carroll High School wrestling coach remains in the Nueces County Jail after being arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 news says the victim was a wrestler on Bellino's team. She told detectives the abuse started when she was 15 and happened approximately 20 times, including in a storage locker room on campus.

The affidavit also reveals a separate 2022 allegation against Bellino by another former student. The district says it will ask the school board to terminate Bellino's contract.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.