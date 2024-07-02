Border Patrol Agent who was involved in a major crash in 2023 reunites with medical staff who saved his life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border Patrol Agent Christopher Alaniz was on duty in May of 2023 when he was involved in a serious car wreck. A few months ago, Alaniz met the blood donor who saved his life. But today, he met the doctors and nurses who made the procedure happen.

"It was a motor vehicle accident. [An] 18-wheeler hit our service unit. I had brain bleeds, broken jaw, lacerated spleen, broken pelvis, and obviously brain injuries," Alaniz said.

Alaniz described what he felt was a grueling recovery.

"Lot of hard work. Lot of sweat, lot of blood, lot of tears. It was a long recovery process for me as far as what I needed to do to get back home," he said.

While some of the recovery process felt long for Alaniz, Dr. John Adamski, Director of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Spohn Shoreline said otherwise.

"He was done with acute rehab in two weeks, Dr. Adamski said.

Something Dr. Adamski said should take at least 30 days.

"I'm still shocked. I couldn't believe it when I read the report. He's home?" Dr. Adamski said.

The Border Patrol Agent was at a loss of words to meet with the staff 1 year later, that allowed him to be able to reunite with his daughter and wife again.

"Knowing that they put a lot of hard work into me. And this is me giving back to them. Showing them that their hard work paid off. And it's not just me. It's everyone in the Coastal Bend area that are able to go to their families every single day," Alaniz said.

Christopher Alaniz said he has been back on duty for the past six months and plans to continue serving the community as a border patrol agent in the years to come.

