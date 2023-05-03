Watch Now
Two Border Patrol Agents injured after 18-wheeler crash

Posted at 2:08 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 15:08:29-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — According to a report from the Nueces County E.S.D.3, there are two local Border Patrol Agents recovering from a tragic accident that occurred on Highway 285, going towards Rivera ( just east of Mile Post 536).

Guadalupe Casarez said a USBP vehicle and an 18-wheeler were both traveling eastbound. The 18-wheeler was traveling in front of the Border Patrol truck when the 18-wheeler struck the agent's driver-side door.

The driver was found unresponsive and was airlifted to Shoreline Hospital, and the passenger was transported via ambulance to a Kingsville hospital.

DPS received an update that both Border Patrol agents had surgery and are both in critical but stable condition.

DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.

