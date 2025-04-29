Bomb Squad called out to the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Tuesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History had an exciting morning when they noticed a suspicious briefcase on the front steps of the building when they opened on Tuesday.

The CEO of the Science and History Museum, Karen Stevenson, said that when employees went to open the front doors at 10 a.m., a mysterious item was found at the front steps. Out of precaution, the Corpus Christi Police Department was called, and the building was evacuated. Surrounding buildings were also called and informed of the situation.

The CCPD Bomb Squad was soon on the scene and set up a perimeter. The briefcase was eventually cleared and carried away by officers.

KRIS 6

CCPD officers found a flag inside the briefcase. It turns out that a man was looking to donate a 48-starred flag to the museum, but he didn't want to wait until the museum opened at 10 a.m., so he left it on the front steps.

