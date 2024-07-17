Bayfront Park Fountain closed for repairs, again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, the interactive Bayfront Park Fountain on North Shoreline Boulevard has been temporarily closed for repairs.

The city said that it would notify the public when the repairs are complete and the fountain reopens.

This is not the first time the fountain has shut down this summer. There was a maintenance issue that closed the fountian in June. In 2017 an issue with the water pump and motor shut down the fountain for several years. It reopened in September of 2021 after more than $1M in repairs and upgrades.

