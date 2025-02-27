Arrest of C.C. transgender woman leads to questions on how transgender inmates are identified in jail

Editor's Note: KRIS 6 has updated this article to reflect that the Nueces County Sheriff's Department did not misidentify those being processed at the jail; rather, they were misidentified by other agencies.

News of a transgender woman who was taken into custody after being accused of plotting an attack against Corpus Christi Police has raised questions on how law enforcement and jails properly identify them.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the FBI posted on X that FBI agents in Corpus Christi and local partnersarrested 21-year-old Seth aka Andrea Gregoriafter Gregori planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 ambush of officers in Dallas, Texas.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25 the Nueces County Sheriff's Office listed Andrea Gregori as a male who had been booked into the Nueces County Jail, despite being listed as female on the arrest report.

So, KRIS 6 News asked Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper how Gregori and other transgender individuals are identified in the jail.

Hooper said in the last two years, the jail has received other misidentified inmates from other agencies.

As for those who are transgender or in transition, Hooper said they more than likely will be housed by themselves.

"They are not going to be housed with other males and they won't be housed with other females. They will be housed by themselves," Hooper said.

Hooper said when a suspect is being processed and booked into the jail, they look at every inmate's criminal history, current charges, gang affiliations, and mental health before placing them in the correct cell.

The sheriff said the safety of the county's inmates is a top priority.