Another delay granted in the case of wrong way driver accused of killing two on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another delay was granted in the trial for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on the Harbor Bridge in November 2022 and killing two people.

On Wednesday morning, a docket call for Roxanne Palacios was held in the 148th District Court. The hearing was scheduled to determine if the prosecutor and defense attorney in this case were prepared to go to trial on Monday, April 9.

During Wednesday's hearing, District Attorney Jimmy Granberry told Judge David Klein that he wasn't ready for trial because he didn't have everything he needed in this case. Palacios' attorney did not object to the request. Therefore, Judge Klein agreed to push her next hearing to sometime in June. He added because Palacios has been in jail for quite some time, she will be the first to appear on that day's docket.

Palacios is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

According to police reports, the Corpus Christi Police Department determined Palacios "was possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was traveling north in the southbound lanes on US HWY 181."

Palacios had been drinking the night of Nov. 2, 2022, when she crashed into two cars, killing San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano and Navy Veteran Mathew Banda in one of the cars and injuring a woman in the other vehicle.

Documents from a civil lawsuit allege Palacios, formerly a Flatiron Dragados employee, attended a company party at Railroad Seafood Station just before the crash.

