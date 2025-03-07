A new way to grocery shop comes to downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Community Grocery is celebrating its grand opening at Artwalk on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The bodega, located downtown at the corner of Peoples and Chaparral, aims to provide small goods and household needs that you can't find at a chain store. They will also serve as an incubator for local chefs, artists, and small business owners. Other features include a ramen bar, a beer & wine bar, and pop-up art collective showcases.

Lucas Boyd

“We’re thrilled to present Community Grocery to Downtown Corpus Christi and all of the Coastal Bend and our surrounding neighboring communities,” says Lucas Boyd, owner of Community Grocery.

Community Grocery will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

