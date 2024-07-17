A cleaner Corpus Christi Bay coming soon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — You may have noticed crews digging over at Water's Edge Park this week. It's all part of a project aimed at keeping trash and other items out of Corpus Christi Bay that float in from the city stormwater system.

Crews will install a trash interceptor on a storm waterline that leads to the bay.

The city has several outfalls along Shoreline Drive stretching from the Convention Center south to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. These outfalls have a history of having disposable cups, paper, bottles, trash bags, and other debris wash into the bay. This causes a public health concern, environmental problems as well as aesthetic issues to the area's biggest tourism area.

The new interceptor will help keep some of this trash out of our bay.

Funding for the project comes from the 2021 Storm Water Capital Funds at a cost of $165,784.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.