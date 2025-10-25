Downtown Corpus Christi works to save public art from TxDOT removal order

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is working to secure an exemption from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) after being ordered to remove 25 pieces of public art.

On Friday, Oct. 24, Downtown Corpus Christi announced on social media that 25 pieces of public art were scheduled for removal. This includes electrical box murals and decorative crosswalk installations.

The removal order comes after TxDOT's "Safe Roads" initiative. Downtown Corpus Christi was given 30 days to comply in order to remain eligible for state and federal funding.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, Downtown Corpus Christi shared an update saying that thanks to the community's support, elected officials are taking action and working to secure an exemption from TxDOT specifically for the electrical box murals.

Crews with Downtown Corpus Christi say this is an effort to preserve an important part of downtown Corpus Christi's identity as well as the creative investments of local artists.

