Don't Panic: Your phone will be buzzing Thursday for Emergency Alert Drill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If your phone starts going off with emergency alerts on Thursday, April 2, don't worry – it's just a drill.

The City of Corpus Christi is teaming up with the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a statewide test of public warning systems. Think of it as a fire drill for your phone.

When and What to Expect

The test runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and you might get multiple alerts during that time. Your phone could buzz, beep, or sound off through various emergency notification systems – all part of making sure these systems actually work when there's a real emergency.

"All messages are part of the exercise, and no action is required," city officials emphasize. So you can keep going about your Thursday morning routine without worry.

How It Works

The drill uses the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) – basically the backbone of how emergency officials get critical information to the public quickly. If you're signed up for the Regional Reverse Alert system, you'll get notifications through that, too.

This isn't just Corpus Christi going it alone. It's a coordinated effort across Texas to test primary systems, backup systems, and everything in between. The goal? Making sure when something serious happens, everyone gets the message.

Why This Matters

Emergency preparedness isn't just about having a plan – it's about making sure all the technology and systems work when lives are on the line. Thursday's drill helps officials identify weak spots and determine what needs fixing before a real crisis hits.

After the drill wraps up, participating agencies will share feedback and recommendations to improve future operations.

Check Your Settings

Here's something worth doing before Thursday: make sure emergency alerts are actually turned on for your mobile device. It's one of those settings people sometimes disable without thinking about it, but these alerts can be lifesavers during severe weather, AMBER alerts, or other emergencies.

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