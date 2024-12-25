Domestic violence and the holidays: Stress, support, and solutions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While the holidays are often a time of joy and togetherness, for some, the season brings additional stress and challenges, including a troubling increase in domestic violence cases. Local organizations, including The Purple Door, are stepping up to provide resources and support for those in need.

Frances Wilson, President and CEO of The Purple Door, highlights how the holiday season can exacerbate tensions. “A lot of it has to do with the stress of the holidays,” she said. “People are trying to make everything perfect, which can lead to anxiety, and in some cases, situations of power and control escalate.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, nearly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime. While statistics specific to the holidays vary, increased stress, financial pressures, and alcohol consumption are often contributing factors to heightened domestic disputes during this time.

A 2019 report from the American Journal of Emergency Medicine noted a significant rise in domestic violence incidents during major holidays, with Christmas and New Year’s being no exception .

For those facing domestic violence, The Purple Door serves a 12-county area, offering free shelter and support services 24/7. “If you feel you’re in danger, trust your instincts and reach out,” Wilson emphasized. The organization’s hotline is available at (361) 881-8888 or 1-800-580-4878 for confidential assistance.

Wilson also recommends safety planning, which can include informing trusted neighbors or friends about potential issues. “If you’re concerned about your safety, small plans like leaving an object on the porch as a signal to a neighbor can make a big difference,” she said.

If you suspect someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Wilson urges offering a listening ear and sharing resources. “Just let them talk and believe them,” she said. “Building trust is crucial, and simply letting someone know help is available can change their situation.”

Beyond supporting loved ones, community members can contribute by volunteering or donating to organizations like The Purple Door. These contributions ensure services remain accessible during high-need times like the holidays.

Domestic violence is never the victim’s fault. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, call The Purple Door at (361) 881-8888 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Help is available 24/7, even during the holidays.

