Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards nearly $800,000 to Texas organizations

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Friday it has awarded approximately $800,000 in literacy grants to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools as part of a record-setting nationwide donation totaling nearly $16 million.

The single-day grant distribution represents the largest in the foundation's history, surpassing last year's record of more than $13.2 million awarded in May 2025. The funds will support adult, family, and summer literacy programs across the 48 states where Dollar General operates stores.

"Since the Foundation's inception in 1993, our focus has remained on making meaningful investments in students, teachers, and the organizations that support literacy and learning at every stage of life," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Texas grants are expected to positively impact more than 55,000 individuals across the state, according to foundation officials. Recipients include schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations located within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores or distribution centers.

Among the Texas recipients, the Corpus Christi Literacy Council received $10,000; the Brush Country Literacy Council, Incorporated, received $8,000; Riviera ISD received $3,000; and the San Pat Adult Literacy Council received $10,000.

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