Dog left waiting more than 24 hours despite city promises of reform

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stray pit bull lingered in Aurora Salazar’s yard for days. She wanted to keep the dog, but her two other pets weren’t having it.

“She’s a sweet baby. Look—sit, sit down,” Salazar said, motioning to the dog, who obediently sat. “I can’t keep her, one of my dogs tried to bite her."

Looking for help, Salazar reached out to a rescue volunteer based 1,500 miles away in Michigan. That volunteer then contacted Animal Care Services in Corpus Christi.

Still, more than 24 hours later, the dog remained in the yard.

“A lot of people are trying to get ahold of them, but nothing ever happens,” Salazar said.

The delay highlights systemic problems outlined in a recent city-commissioned Citygate report, which included 170 recommendations for improving Animal Care Services. Among the issues cited: delayed response times and understaffing.

KRIS 6 News previously reported another concern flagged in the assessment — the city’s cremation furnace for euthanized animals had been out of service for months, forcing dogs to be sent to the city dump.

City Manager Peter Zanoni has said improvements are underway.

“Out of those recommendations, a lot have been implemented,” Zanoni said. “We’re already seeing changes. This is the time for Animal Care Services.”

But the city has not specified which recommendations have been completed or offered a timeline for the rest.

Late Monday afternoon — more than 24 hours after Salazar’s initial call — Animal Care Services finally picked up the dog.

“If I was rich, I’d get me a ranch and take them all,” Salazar said, looking at the pit bull mix still wagging its tail.